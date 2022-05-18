THT Heat Transfer Technology (OTCMKTS:THTI) Shares Up 700%

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THTI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 700% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 45,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average session volume of 12,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16.

THT Heat Transfer Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THTI)

THT Heat Transfer Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture and trading of plate heat exchangers and related products. It offers plate heat exchangers, heat exchanger units, air-cooled heat exchangers, and shell-and-tube heat exchangers. The company was founded on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Siping, China.

