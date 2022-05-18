Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $129.75

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $129.75 and last traded at $129.92, with a volume of 52556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. Mizuho decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

