TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $537.53

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $537.53 and last traded at $539.24, with a volume of 12635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $556.86.
TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.
The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $628.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.85.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
