TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $537.53

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $537.53 and last traded at $539.24, with a volume of 12635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $556.86.

TDG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $628.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.85.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total value of $3,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

