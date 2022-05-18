Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.58 Million

Brokerages predict that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) will post sales of $412.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $399.87 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $466.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

TGI traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. 4,566,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,516. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.73. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,584,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after purchasing an additional 690,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 644,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $12,086,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

