Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Triumph Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.60 EPS.

Triumph Group stock traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.90. 4,566,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,516. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.63. Triumph Group has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.73.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TGI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the first quarter valued at $404,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

