TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 18th. TurtleCoin has a total market cap of $787,984.08 and approximately $51,161.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TurtleCoin has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 113,888,272,854 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

