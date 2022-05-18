U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share.

U.S. Well Services stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

