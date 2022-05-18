UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Insider Patrick M. Benton Sells 7,900 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.39.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on UFPI. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
UFP Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.
