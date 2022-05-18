UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Insider Patrick M. Benton Sells 7,900 Shares

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) insider Patrick M. Benton sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $632,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,774.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.50 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on UFPI. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

