Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Trading Up 8.1%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.68 and last traded at $55.64. Approximately 14,967 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 455,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.47.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RARE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.15.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.58.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

