Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Trading 6.8% Higher

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.04. 7,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 230,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The stock has a market cap of $579.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09.

Get Urban One alerts:

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.97 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.83%.

In other news, CAO Karen Wishart sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,028.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 30,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $182,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,447.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 31.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Urban One during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the third quarter worth about $211,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 26.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 347.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 57.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares during the period. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.