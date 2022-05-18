Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,900 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the April 15th total of 288,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

UBA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.09. 198,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,228. The stock has a market cap of $698.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 35.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.56%.

UBA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 145,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,426 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.