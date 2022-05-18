USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires 199 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,866.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000.

VSS stock opened at $112.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $142.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

