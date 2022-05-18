USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003440 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.89 million and $5.07 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,650.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00644371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00472817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,492.00 or 1.86929906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008927 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

