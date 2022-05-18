Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Receives $114.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO opened at $128.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.06. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $131.69.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

