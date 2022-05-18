Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is JFG Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 642.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 40,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $7.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,705,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,535. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.90 and a 200 day moving average of $226.70. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $192.12 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

