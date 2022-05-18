Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.34. 84,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,666. The company has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. Ventas has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ventas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.35.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas by 36.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 62,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 9.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 42,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 78.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 78,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 69,227 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

