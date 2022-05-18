VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $162.63

Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $162.63 and last traded at $162.98, with a volume of 29455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $630,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,748 shares of company stock worth $3,114,855 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 152.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

