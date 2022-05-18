Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Short Interest Down 17.7% in April

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the April 15th total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRRM. TheStreet lowered Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 44.07% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

