Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Down 6%

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.13. 577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 139,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.50, a P/E/G ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.03 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 712.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 469.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter worth about $53,000. 19.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

