Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $407.58

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.58 ($5.02) and traded as low as GBX 325.20 ($4.01). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 325.40 ($4.01), with a volume of 175,638 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSVS. Barclays lowered shares of Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 485 ($5.98) to GBX 375 ($4.62) in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.86) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 493.17 ($6.08).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 341.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 407.04. The company has a market capitalization of £978.52 million and a P/E ratio of 8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a yield of 4.01%. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In related news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.87), for a total value of £35,399.90 ($43,638.93).

Vesuvius Company Profile (LON:VSVS)

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

