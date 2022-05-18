Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.90

Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.90 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 88.10 ($1.09). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 88.10 ($1.09), with a volume of 3,870 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £25.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.19.
Vianet Group Company Profile (LON:VNET)
