Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.90

Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.90 ($1.10) and traded as low as GBX 88.10 ($1.09). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 88.10 ($1.09), with a volume of 3,870 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.19.

Vianet Group Company Profile (LON:VNET)

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment to pub and hospitality industry.

