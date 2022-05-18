Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.69

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTXPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,150 ($26.50) to GBX 1,750 ($21.57) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,530.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

