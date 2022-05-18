Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 556,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 33,991,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vinco Ventures by 560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

