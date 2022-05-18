Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,383,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 221,377 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Visa worth $516,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.88.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $4.01 on Wednesday, reaching $199.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,733,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,892,993. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $380.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

