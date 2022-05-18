Vivid Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $165.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 264.1% against the dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $183,768.20 and $165.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,650.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00644371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00472817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,492.00 or 1.86929906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008927 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

