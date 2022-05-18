W Whitney George Purchases 10,000 Shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, W Whitney George bought 20,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, W Whitney George acquired 10,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00.

Shares of FUND traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. The stock had a trading volume of 58,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,188. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.1359 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 594,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 288,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,227 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 119.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 341,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 185,375 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 218,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

