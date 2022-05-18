Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $46.31

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.31 and last traded at $46.90, with a volume of 32081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WASH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after buying an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 974,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after buying an additional 37,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,052,000 after buying an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 683,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

