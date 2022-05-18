Waves Enterprise Hits Market Cap of $2.99 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $225,262.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 33.9% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.0713 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00520896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00034365 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,023.39 or 1.65697832 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000237 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Enterprise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.