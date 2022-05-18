Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.20 EPS

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Weber updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

WEBR stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. Weber has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEBR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other news, Director Susan T. Congalton bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEBR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weber by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after buying an additional 146,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weber by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,866,000 after buying an additional 124,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Weber by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weber by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Weber by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 92,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

