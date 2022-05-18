Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (LON:WKOF) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.37

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (LON:WKOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.37 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $3.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WKOF stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.69) on Wednesday. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 200.80 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.45). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.24.

Get Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund alerts:

About Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Weiss Asset Management LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of South Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.