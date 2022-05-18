Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (LON:WKOF) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.37

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (LON:WKOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.37 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund’s previous dividend of $3.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
WKOF stock opened at GBX 218 ($2.69) on Wednesday. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 200.80 ($2.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 280 ($3.45). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.24.
