Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Wingstop has decreased its dividend by an average of 54.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Wingstop has a payout ratio of 36.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wingstop to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Wingstop stock opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.65. Wingstop has a one year low of $72.19 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wingstop news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $101,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,209 shares of company stock worth $451,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth $217,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000.

Several research firms have commented on WING. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wingstop from $136.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.61.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

