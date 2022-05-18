Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.06.

WIX opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Wix.com has a one year low of $56.24 and a one year high of $309.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $1.03. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $341.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wix.com will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 314.8% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,242,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,817,000 after buying an additional 943,121 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,124,000 after buying an additional 687,380 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,349,000 after buying an additional 637,351 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4,365.6% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after buying an additional 599,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 15.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,784,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $395,373,000 after buying an additional 519,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

