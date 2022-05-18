WS Management Lllp Has $9.33 Million Stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

WS Management Lllp raised its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,571 shares during the period. REGENXBIO accounts for approximately 0.7% of WS Management Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. WS Management Lllp owned 0.67% of REGENXBIO worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 501,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,848. The company has a market capitalization of $844.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.59. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $46.46.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. The company had revenue of $398.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.76 million. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

