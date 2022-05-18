WS Management Lllp Sells 35,747 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

WS Management Lllp decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,112 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 35,747 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 1.0% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WS Management Lllp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $13,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 69,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.69.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,460,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,803,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

