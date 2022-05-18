Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives $111.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.90.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $207,124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

