Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $31.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.
Several brokerages have recently commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
YMAB stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,391. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $39.82.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 291.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
About Y-mAbs Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
