Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.70 Million

Analysts expect Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) to announce $312.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $311.80 million and the highest is $313.50 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $280.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWI traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.37. 432,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day moving average is $99.86. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $79.64 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.89%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

