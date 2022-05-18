Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.93 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) will post $327.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $326.30 million and the highest is $330.46 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $290.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BJRI. Citigroup began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BJRI traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. 382,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. The company has a market cap of $561.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $56.74.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.