Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.62 million to $17.50 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $18.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.62 million to $113.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $90.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after buying an additional 591,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,206,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,942,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KYMR traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 842,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $802.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.20.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

