Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.22 Million

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) to report sales of $13.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.62 million to $17.50 million. Kymera Therapeutics reported sales of $18.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full year sales of $79.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.62 million to $113.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $90.85 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $189.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 150,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,725,033.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,595,000 after buying an additional 591,914 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,206,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,942,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 77.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,883 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KYMR traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 842,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.72. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $802.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.20.

About Kymera Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.