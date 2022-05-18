Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to Post $1.17 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.21. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 50.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TNET. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.48.

NYSE:TNET traded down $5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.78. 450,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph A. Clark purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.16 per share, with a total value of $48,096.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $475,669.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,151 shares of company stock valued at $6,701,814. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

