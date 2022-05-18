Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) to Post $1.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $1.62. Walker & Dunlop posted earnings of $1.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will report full year earnings of $9.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Walker & Dunlop.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $319.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.72 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WD shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

NYSE:WD opened at $106.08 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 160.37 and a quick ratio of 160.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,739,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100,326 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,505 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,899,000 after purchasing an additional 98,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

