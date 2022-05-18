Zacks: Analysts Expect APA Co. (NYSE:APA) to Post $2.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that APA Co. (NYSE:APA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for APA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.61 and the lowest is $2.03. APA reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 282.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $14.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $17.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover APA.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on APA from $46.50 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

APA traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $40.45. 8,686,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,735,809. APA has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $45.27.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

