Zacks: Analysts Expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Nautilus Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nautilus Biotechnology.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAUT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.67.

In other news, CEO Sujal M. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,964,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,459,372.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Nautilus Biotechnology by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAUT stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. The stock had a trading volume of 168,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,823. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.40 million and a P/E ratio of -6.84.

About Nautilus Biotechnology (Get Rating)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

