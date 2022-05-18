Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cheniere Energy Partners.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE CQP traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,208. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.83. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

