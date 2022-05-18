Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.61. Stride posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. Stride’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE LRN traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.21. 243,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,587. Stride has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $1,871,337.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Stride by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 784,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,505,000 after purchasing an additional 602,800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stride by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after acquiring an additional 577,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stride by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 407,717 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stride by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,135,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 343,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,839,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

