Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferguson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.81 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferguson will report full-year sales of $27.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.21 billion to $27.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.45 billion to $29.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ferguson.
Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 2,484.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 35,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 6.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 278,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,446,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.64. The company had a trading volume of 808,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,682. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a one year low of $111.81 and a one year high of $183.67.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.
Ferguson Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.
