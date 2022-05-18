Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.72 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferguson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.64 billion to $6.81 billion. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferguson will report full-year sales of $27.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.21 billion to $27.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $28.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.45 billion to $29.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ferguson.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ferguson from £155 ($191.07) to £140 ($172.58) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($184.91) to £140 ($172.58) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7,746.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 2,484.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 35,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 6.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 278,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,446,000 after buying an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG traded down $6.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.64. The company had a trading volume of 808,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,682. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ferguson has a one year low of $111.81 and a one year high of $183.67.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

