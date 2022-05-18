Zacks: Brokerages Expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. FirstCash posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $6.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE FCFS traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.71. 6,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,956. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

