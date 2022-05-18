Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to Announce $0.82 EPS

Brokerages predict that Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navient’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.76. Navient posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navient.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet cut Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point cut Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Navient stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.61. 1,268,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Newbury Investors Llc purchased 315,408 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,402,939.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 26.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

About Navient (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navient (NAVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.