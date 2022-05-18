Zacks: Brokerages Expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.46 Million

Brokerages expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will report $169.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.71 million and the highest is $171.10 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $164.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $688.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.84 million to $695.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $769.31 million, with estimates ranging from $679.94 million to $795.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRC. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Finally, RVB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 618,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,392. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

