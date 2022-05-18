Zacks Investment Research Lowers i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Hold

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 104,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,437. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a market cap of $751.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.40.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

